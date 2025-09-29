'AITA for telling my friend she can't comment on my pregnancy anymore?'

You get the idea. I have other friends who I asked for advice but Lisa kept on giving her opinions to me and if I'm being honest I think all of her advice had me so worried and stressed it was part of my depression because I was honestly having to double check what I'm eating then taking a breath and remembering that I am not Jane my pregnancy is normal.

I did tell Lisa all this. That my pregnancy is normal and I'm not experiencing more than half of what Jane was. But she just kept going. She even said she can't believe I'm having a boy because she was so sure it's a girl because my symptoms where the same as Jane's.