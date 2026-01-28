'AITA for telling my friend I'm done splitting costs after he keeps rounding up?'

Last weekend we went to a show. Parking, drinks, snacks all the little stuff added up. I paid for the most of it because Eric kept saying his phone was dying or his card was "acting weird." The next morning, he sent me one payment and it was short by about $35. I told him "hey, I think you're missing $35" and he replied "dude come on, you're counting pennies now?"

That bothered me because Im not the one doing the rounding so I told him Im not doing the casual "we"ll split it later" thing anymore. If we go out we either split at the time or we do separate checks or we alternate whole outings. I said Im not comfortable fronting money and then having it turn into an argument I ask to be reimbursed accurately.