'AITA for telling my friend I don't want to end up like her after she told me to lower my standards?'

She asked me why I rejected him. I told her the reasons I mentioned before, and that I didn't really like the guy. Then she rolled her eyes and said that I need to lower my standards because I'm honestly not that attractive, that I blew maybe my only chance to date, and if I continue like that I'll end up forever alone. Even though she knows I'm fine without a relationship!

Also I'm not insecure about my appearance, but hearing my friend say that about me hurt. I got angry and said "Better to be forever alone than end up like you, with a husband that doesn't respect me". She started crying and said that I'm being rude when she's just trying to look out for me, and then left. We haven't texted or spoken since.