'AITA for telling a friend exactly why my wife and I wouldn't go on a trip with her?'

Later, OP edited the post to include:

Forgot to add, but I didn't include which country because I felt it was wrong. The government etc makes these choices- I would feel bad putting the blame on a whole country that certainly has an LGBTQ population, hidden or not. It's in the Middle East and that's all I'll say.

Here's what people had to say about this one:

No_Glove_1575 said:

NTA. Let me get this straight…your rich friend can walk around with the PRIVILEGE of not thinking about the bad things about the world….and when things (not directly about her) are brought up in the context of your safety, she gets mad at YOU?! You need to rethink this friendship - at 33 she is CHOOSING to be this ignorant.

Little_Hatsuko said: