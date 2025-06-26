'AITA for telling my friend he needs to move out before our child’s therapist starts coming to our home?'

You're letting this guy dictate when your kids can and can't come out and play? Dude. He's taking advantage and your kids are suffering for it. Right now you are NTA. But that changes rapidly if you let this keep happening.

catladyclub said:

NTA...he should be making do with whatever he was given. Time for him to go forever. Let this be a lesson to you! Your children and your peace come first.

Potential-Power7485 said:

NO, no, no. He needs to go. YTA to your family for bringing in someone who is disrupting your home life for the sake of what? To the benefit of who? He's not even family. Tell him he needs to go and this is the reason. Your family comes first and foremost. He needs to get his shit together and he is not doing that with you enabling him not to.