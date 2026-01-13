'AITA for telling my friend I won't be her son's godmother because she only asked me so I'd give expensive gifts?'

I said you didn't tell me it came with mandatory expensive gift requirements. She said "everyone knows that's what godparents do" and I should've assumed. I've been to other christenings where godparents give normal gifts, this isn't universal.

She told our friend group I "abandoned her baby" and several of them think I should have clarified expectations before backing out. But she never mentioned money when asking! AITA?

Here’s what people had to say to OP:

Future-Plan9072

NTA, she basically tried to trick you into being her personal bank account. That's not godparenting, that's financial servitude with extra steps.

crazyguyunderthedesk