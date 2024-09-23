'AITA for telling my friend I won’t support her wedding?' 'She cheated on her fiancé.'

"AITA for telling my friend I won’t support her wedding after she cheated on her fiancé?"

I have a close friend who recently got engaged. However, just a few weeks ago, I found out she cheated on her fiancé with someone from her office. When I confronted her about it, she admitted it and seemed remorseful, but she also said she planned to marry him anyway because “he deserves to be happy.”

I was shocked and hurt that she would consider going through with the wedding after betraying him. I told her I wouldn’t support the wedding and that I couldn’t be a part of it if she went ahead. She got really upset, saying I was being judgmental and that she needed my support during this tough time.