'AITA for telling my friend it's illegal to claim she's a realtor?' 'It's not REALLY a lie.'

But in an earlier message, she clearly said "Yes" when I asked if she's telling people she's a realtor. And she was sending a text to her friend reminding him that she is a realtor.

She also has stated on their brokerage website that she “got her license in 2024.” I recently saw this and said you need to edit that out because you can’t tell people you’re a licensed agent, and she said she was planning to take it out.

She eventually messaged saying it seems like she “struck a nerve” and that she's not doing anything that "puts Bob or our business at risk" because she's "not handling deals or writing offers." She ended by saying "Lol I don''t care" when I reminded her that misrepresentation and falsifying a license is illegal.