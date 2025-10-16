"AITA for telling my friend he's insecure and not factually correct?"

For years, I've (21F) had to deal with my mate from school (21M) talk incessantly about how unattractive he is. He is NOT unattractive in the slightest, as he is muscular, lean, and overall good looking.

We got into an argument a few days ago because despite me asking him to not bring the topic up again, he once again started on his rant, however this time, he presented all sorts of "evidence", quoted here: "I don't have blue or green eyes, I'm not tall at all, I'm not white, I don't have naturally perfect sitting curly hair its just curly, I'm not big, I'm not super muscular."