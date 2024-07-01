'AITA for telling a friend to leave for calling my daughter a brat?' 'I am starting to feel almost guilty.'

G0t2ThinkAboutIt said:

NTA. Your entitled friend obviously hasn't learned how to be a good houseguest. When some one is giving you a gift by opening their home so that you have a free place to stay, you DON'T insult the host or the host's family. If there appears to be an inappropriate comment (we all put our foot in our mouth at some point) you quickly apologize and move onto a safer subject.

There is nothing wrong with this and it's kind of cute: When I was folding laundry, this friend told me I shouldn’t do my daughter’s laundry. I told her that I usually just grab it if I’m already doing my own. Thinking that this was a friendly conversation, I mused that when I bring her laundry basket back to her room, she rolls her eyes and thanks me and kisses my cheek, which I think is cute.