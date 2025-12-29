'AITA for telling my friend she must accept my brother's engagement?'

I told Carrie that it's been two years, and obviously they are better suited for each other than we initially realized. I said she had her chance to date my brother if that's what she wanted, but she didn't take it. Carrie said we had always planned to be sisters, and that Jake wasn't supposed to get engaged, that they were supposed to find each other once they were both older and mature and had experienced dating.

I said that if Carried loved Jake she would have wanted to be with him immediately, not only after she got sick of dating. Carrie was offended and told me that I'm deluding myself and Jake and Layla will never work out. She also said that their relationship is toxic and rooted in antiquated gender roles. I got mad and told her to grow up.