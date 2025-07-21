'AITA for telling my friend he’s not even close to as handsome as my boyfriend?'

My boyfriend has a friend who is fairly conventionally attractive and kind of annoying about it. The friend tends to make jokes at my boyfriend’s expense, usually poking fun at my boyfriend’s nose. My boyfriend has a unique, larger, very handsome nose that I am very attracted to.
It’s very masculine and appealing to me, so when I hear his friend making fun of his “big nose” and comparing my boyfriend to angry birds, it slightly bothers me, but it doesn’t appear to bother my boyfriend, and my boyfriend has even said the jokes make him laugh.
We were all drinking at a party the other day and the friend was once again making jokes at my boyfriend’s expense about the way he looks. I was pretty drunk and over the jokes, so I said “Oh please, you wish you looked like him” with a smile on my face. He seemed genuinely caught off guard since I’m normally fairly passive.
He said something along the lines of “Why would I want to look like him.” I replied with “Because you’re not even close to as handsome as him.” I thought it would come across as flirty and cute because I’m his girlfriend, so of course I think he is the most handsome in the world. I thought it would be a nice ego boost for my boyfriend as well since he was getting dogged on for his nose all the time.
My boyfriend enjoyed my response, but his friend seemed actually hurt by what I said. I heard later that he was telling others that what I said was really rude and uncalled for. Some of my friends think I was just dishing it back, but other friends say I went too far and was just being petty and rude. AITA?
Wonderful_Two_6710 said:
NTA for defending your BF. If his friend can't take it, he shouldn't dish it out.
Embarrassed_Loss_584 said:
NTA. Dude shouldn't dish it out if he can't take it.
Loud_Ad_9187 said
NTA for defending by your boyfriend. His friend is too hung up on looks and shouldn't need to make jokes at others expense.
CrimsonKnight_004 said:
NTA - You don’t need to glaze some guy that’s actively putting your boyfriend down. He’s making these “jokes” because he’s insecure, that’s the end-all be-all, which is why he overreacted to your comment. It was, in his mind, confirmation of his own fears and insecurities.
Of course you’re going to think your boyfriend is more handsome than his friend. He’s your boyfriend. Getting hurt over a comment like that wouldn’t make sense unless he is already insecure over his looks, and/or wants to date you himself.
IIVatican_CameosII said:
NTA. Weird insecure behavior coming from the friend.
TomokataTomokato said:
NTA and if these "friends" are so insulted by you, his girlfriend, saying your boyfriend is the most handsome one in the world...then they're really kinda crap. He's supposed to be their friend, but for them to be this upset over a lighthearted comparison...yikes.
DJ_bootysweat said:
The friend was being petty and can’t take a joke because they’re so insecure. They needed to be checked, and you did it. NTA.