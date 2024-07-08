"AITA for telling my friend she was selfish for making her own plans on my wedding day?"

My friend and I are both 27F and have been friends since we were 8 y/o. I got married this past April and she was a bridesmaid in the wedding. About 9 months out from the wedding I learn from my MOH that because this friend doesn't want to pay for a hotel room, she instead had texted the entire bridal party (excluding me and the groom) about booking a large airbnb together with their s/o's.

MOH said the group text indicated that this airbnb was for the bridal party but not the bride and groom. This airbnb plan ultimately fizzled out, but I texted my friend/bridesmaid to just to talk with her about how it bothered me that she was trying to make new plans for my wedding party for my wedding weekend without saying anything to me or my now husband.