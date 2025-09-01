"AITA for telling my friend I share everything with my wife and I don't believe in bro code?"

My friend and I have been friends for twenty-five years. We know each other well. We're both happily married. We never really dive into deep talks or anything like that. He has said things before that really weren't appropriate about women (not cheating or anything) and says haha bro code. I have told him forever that I don't believe in bro code.

IMO if you can't say something in front of your wife then you either shouldn't be saying it, you should work on your communication, or you're not as compatible as you thought. Plus I'm not protecting someone if they do something that goes against my own personal moral code. I mean if he k**led someone I'd be there with a shovel and a hole and not tell anyone, there's always exceptions.