'AITA for telling my friend she can get back in touch when she stops being perpetually busy?' UPDATED

I did, in fact, feel some contempt (for her constant talking of how busy she is, when most of it was self-selected; it felt like a martyr act) and envy (for how I was constantly prioritized below other things)...

...pain (for being called 'friend' while not being given what I would consider the friend treatment, like space in someone's life) and resentment (for feeling like I'm being treated like an idiot who somehow can't tell "I'm sooo busy!" followed by 17 Tiktoks is just code for "I'm not that bothered").

A friendship that has any significant of contempt, resentment, envy, anger, or any other negative feeling is not the look when you're in your 30s. I am still pretty harsh even when (in my perception) I'm pulling my punches.