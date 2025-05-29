Vacation almost canceled over $20 dispute amongst friends. AITA? + UPDATE

Neither of them are comfortable paying the extra because they don’t know Jess very well if at all. I also tried to explain to Ashley with examples like “if I’m paying for Sam and Emily then it would be split up into two, and you’re paying more for just two people than I am for three.”

Then I explained to her that it just wouldn’t be fair if I did that to her. I also emphasized that the way she wanted to do it makes it to where EVERYONE is paying Jess’s share, not just her. I was not gonna back down until she got it.