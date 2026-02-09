'AITA for telling my friend she’s out of line for telling people they HAD to bring a gift?'

This is so goddamn stupid but I’m actually wondering now. To start off, I’m a 26 year old woman. Everyone involved in this story has been part of my life since high school. Yes, we argue like most friend circles but this was way bigger.
My friend turned 27 a few days ago and had a birthday celebration I didn’t end up going to because she was so entitled about it. One of the ground rules she set for this celebration was that everyone going had to bring a gift that day or they weren’t allowed to be part of it.
I had no issue doing this because I typically always make sure I do these things in advance but I found it pretty unfair to the people who a) bought stuff online and had to wait for it to be delivered b) were in difficult financial situations or c) some other reason.
I said this in our group chat and her response was “not to be harsh but if you’re broke, why even bother coming?” I told her “you’re doing this at your house so I’m not sure why it’s such an issue."
We kinda got into it. She told me “if you guys are true friends, you would’ve remembered that your friend’s birthday was coming up and gotten a gift on time”. I asked her if someone hurt her feelings during her last birthday and if that was why she was inflicting this on everyone now and she caught an even bigger attitude.
Some people were on my side and said it was pretty unfair and was putting pressure on people. Other people disagreed and said “if you don’t have the money, just make something at home."
Anyway, it was heated. She asked me if I was broke or something and I flat out told her I don’t feel comfortable attending anymore because of her attitude. She just left me on seen. Some people were asking ME to chill out meanwhile my other friend texted me separately and told me she agreed and didn’t understand why she was being unreasonable.
Well, she had the party and texted the group chat saying “thanks to the people who cared enough to celebrate with me” along with a photo with the friends who went. I just opened the message and didn’t say anything.
Am I so wrong for calling that out? I mean personally, I don’t care about getting gifts on my birthday. I’ve had people give them to me a bit later. Then again, I also don’t care about gifts much.
I just want to know if I was somehow rude and came off as uncaring. Like yea, people can make things at home but we typically just buy things. Am I the ahole here?
Number-2-Sis said:
NTA. You're adults not 12 year olds. I don't give my friends birthday gifts, They don't give me birthday gifts, not even for my 50th. They came to celebrate with me, that was my gift.
I occasionally give my friends gifts and they occasionally give me gifts, but it's a "hey, I saw this and thought of you" kind gift. Gift giving at birthday parties, as far as I'm concerned end when you outgrow kids birthday parties.
Large_Scale3617 said:
"If you're broke why bother coming" - she doesn't view ANY of your value besides your literal ability to give her things. I haven't gotten a gift from a friend in YEARS. Their presence in my life is their gift. RUN OP. When people TELL you who they REALLY are: listen.
Counther said:
Sounds like you’ve known her for around 10 years — is this the first time she’s acted like this? If so, what’s changed? NTA.
WorldesBlysse said:
ESH. Your friend is the bigger offender because of course it's rude and exclusionary to tell people they have to bring a gift to any party. Even wedding gifts aren't mandatory, just expected. But getting into it with her in your group chat also wasn't ideal.
When you actually want someone to walk back a bad decision, it's almost always better to start with a private conversation. Then, if she doubled down, you could have skipped the event, conscience clear. Public shaming is rarely effective, and in this case you only succeeded in making everyone else uncomfortable.
Sensitive-Instance51 said:
NTA: It's rude to tell people to bring you a gift to your birthday party it makes seems like you really don't want to celebrate with them you only what gifts. Yes it's nice to bring a gift to a birthday party but it should not be mandatory.
HighAltitude88008 said:
Not wrong, she was entitled and rude.
DankyMcJangles said:
YTA. She's an adult and can act immaturely if she wants to. My advice would be to worry about yourself and your side of the street. Sometimes the most mature thing you can do is distance yourself from any drama. It isn't your job to parent her.
keesouth said:
calicoflan said:
