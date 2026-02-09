"AITA for telling my friend she’s out of line for telling people they HAD to bring a gift?"

This is so goddamn stupid but I’m actually wondering now. To start off, I’m a 26 year old woman. Everyone involved in this story has been part of my life since high school. Yes, we argue like most friend circles but this was way bigger.

My friend turned 27 a few days ago and had a birthday celebration I didn’t end up going to because she was so entitled about it. One of the ground rules she set for this celebration was that everyone going had to bring a gift that day or they weren’t allowed to be part of it.