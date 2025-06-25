'AITA for telling my friend she’s in the same league as men she calls ugly?' 'She's been complaining.'

"AITA for telling my friend she’s in the same league as men she calls ugly?"

My friend [19f] downloaded dating apps like Tinder and Hinge for the first time about a week ago. For reference, she's the type that always says she wants a boyfriend, wants to do couple things, feels lonely single, etc. She's also, imo at least, very normal and average looks-wise: not ugly, not super hot, just alright.

Since then, she's been complaining to me that almost all the men there are ugly, short, etc, and that she doesn't match with anybody hot. I asked to see which people she was calling ugly and so she showed me her likes, and it mostly showed people perfectly in her league, as in moderately attractive guys.