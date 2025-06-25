'AITA for telling my friend she’s in the same league as men she calls ugly?' 'She's been complaining.'

My friend [19f] downloaded dating apps like Tinder and Hinge for the first time about a week ago. For reference, she's the type that always says she wants a boyfriend, wants to do couple things, feels lonely single, etc. She's also, imo at least, very normal and average looks-wise: not ugly, not super hot, just alright.
Since then, she's been complaining to me that almost all the men there are ugly, short, etc, and that she doesn't match with anybody hot. I asked to see which people she was calling ugly and so she showed me her likes, and it mostly showed people perfectly in her league, as in moderately attractive guys.
I told her that these guys were all in her league and she should give some of them a chance since she always complains about wanting to be in a relationship. She denied that she's the same league as them and said that she's much more attractive than them. I pointed out that in her own words, she doesn't match with any of the guys she does find attractive, so she's not in their league. She said I was an AH. Am I?
ESH. I’m so glad I’m not 19 anymore.
NTA. Those apps have algorithms that track who likes you, and adjust the options you're shown. So essentially - an attractiveness algorithm. If she wants to be superficial in how she rates guys, then she needs to be able to handle the same standard.
ESH because believing in leagues is so shallow and dumb.
YTA but like not a horrible ahole you just could’ve worded it better. People have types and find different things attractive. She’s entitled to her opinions and if that means she cuts off good potential matches it’s her loss.
ESH - everyone has different tastes and preferences. And attractiveness is very subjective. You’re both being judgmental. It does seem like she might need some humbling but saying she’s mid is probably not the best method of doing so.
ESH. Y’all are too young to be on dating apps and sound too immature to date