'AITA for telling my friend that he shouldn’t have used AI to write a memorial?'

He then played the “I didn’t use AI” card for a bit then went on to say I was being disrespectful because it was a memorial post. Honestly I can get why he sees me as an ahole, like I was rude and i could’ve just went on with my day after seeing the post. So, was I the ahole?

EDIT:

You all will just have to take my word for it that it was AI, just imagine you asked ChatGPT to write a eulogy. I don’t want to dox the deceased person, my friend, the club or myself.

Here's what people had to say to OP:

1568314 said: