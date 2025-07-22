'AITA for telling my friend that he shouldn’t have used AI to write a memorial?'

So I play for a volunteer sports team in my local area and I have made friendships with many of the other people at the club, one person who i have now become friends with manages the club’s social media, posting about matches, events, etc. partly because he wants to go into social media as a career and wants to put this on his resume.
Recently, someone close to our club passed away, the memorial post that followed was a soulless Nothingburger of a wall of text that waved all the red flags for AI generation.
I messaged him and told him that he probably shouldn’t have used AI and I then told him ways to made ChatGPT sound more human. Honestly, I was rude, but to me a bit of rudeness from me is worse than him getting rejected from a job because of the constant use of AI.
He then played the “I didn’t use AI” card for a bit then went on to say I was being disrespectful because it was a memorial post. Honestly I can get why he sees me as an ahole, like I was rude and i could’ve just went on with my day after seeing the post. So, was I the ahole?
You all will just have to take my word for it that it was AI, just imagine you asked ChatGPT to write a eulogy. I don’t want to dox the deceased person, my friend, the club or myself.
1568314 said:
NTA. It's a memorial. Having a machine regurgitate facts and condolences isn't honoring anyone's memory. The only way to keep AI from becoming even more pervasive and eroding even more of people's ability to think for themselves is to keep pushing back against its use in creative functions.
Boring_3304 said:
NTA - using AI should be called out in every regard and especially if it's used to memorialize a human, what a dishonor to that person's humanity to use AI to write a memorial for that person. Your friend can't use his own brain to find words to remember this man? Sure it's hard, but using AI for it is shameful.
antiperistasis said:
NTA and the people in here acting like it's difficult to tell when an article was written by ChatGPT are hilarious. That's cope, guys. Everyone knows. There are ways you can get ChatGPT out of the "standard ChatGPT voice" if you're very good at prompt engineering, and other AI have different voices, but the standard ChatGPT voice is extremely distinctive if you know what to look for.
Born-Definition4351 said:
NTA relying on ai just to write something as personal serious and important as a memorial is awful. If your friend needed help with writing it he should have asked a person.
OkGrapefruit7174 said:
NTA - You described that the information written in the memorial didn’t match the description of the person so it most likely was AI. I’d be pissed too if you try to honor someone with false information.
Ok_Hippo_8940 said:
NTA. It's really obvious when people have used AI - lots of waffle with no actual meaningful content. It is unbelievably disrespectful to use AI to write a memorial post! I don't understand people who act like it's impossible to function without AI or unreasonable to say that it shouldn't be used for some situations. We've only meaningfully had this stuff for a couple of years, and people managed totally fine before then!