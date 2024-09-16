'AITA for telling my friend she shouldn’t be hosting if her kid isn’t ready to be around people?'

JPenelope said:

YTA. She invited you over to get her daughter used to being around other kids! Of course there are going to be road bumps and challenges. Telling your friend that she should wait until the daughter is ready to socialize before hosting people is like telling someone they should already know how to ride a bike before they ever hop on one.

She has to start somewhere, and it sounds like this girl has a lot to overcome. Your friend would have a better idea than you as to how to deal with her daughter. You should keep your nose out of her parenting.

