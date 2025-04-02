'AITA for telling my friend she can't bring her son (who is on the spectrum) to my wedding?'

My friend his mother is adamant that he should NEVER have to be considerate of others, and all adults and children should just accommodate all his whims and be "understanding." So I don't hold it against him even though he's awful to be around, because it's truly not his fault. Nobody has ever taught him how to act in any form of interpersonal interaction.

That being said, I really don't want him at my wedding, but I cringe at the idea of singling my friend out as the only person whose child can't come. And she certainly will want him to come, she doesn't go anywhere without him.