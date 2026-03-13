'AITA for telling my friend to stop complaining about money when she refuses to get child support?'

Mary left in tears. Now Jack is blowing up my phone, calling me a "toxic b****" for "triggering her trauma" and "disrespecting their relationship." He says they are "handling it," but I know for a fact her son is the one losing out because his mom is prioritizing her and a boyfriend's ego over his future.

​I feel like a jerk for being so harsh when she’s clearly a victim of a cycle, but I am exhausted. I feel like I’m watching her drown and she’s trying to pull me under with her.

​AITA for giving her an ultimatum to "fix it or shut up?"