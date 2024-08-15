'AITA for telling my friend to stop feeding her kids food I’m allergic to?' 'You can't live in a bubble!'

"AITA for telling my friend to stop feeding her kids food I’m allergic to?"

So, I (28F) have a pretty severe peanut allergy. I carry an EpiPen everywhere and have had some near-fatal experiences in the past because of it. Because of this allergy, I’m super careful about where I go and what I eat.

Here’s where the controversy starts: My friend “Sarah” (30F) has three kids (ages 5, 7, and 10), and she is convinced that I’m being “too dramatic” about my allergy. A few weeks ago, I went over to her place for a casual playdate/coffee date.

She was making a peanut butter sandwich for the kids, and I reminded her again about my allergy. I even told her I would be super careful and would help with the kids’ snack arrangements, so I wouldn’t be around anything unsafe.