"AITA for telling my friend that her 'free' wedding is unrealistic?"

I (24F) am a member of a friend group in which one member (we'll call her Coral, 23f) is getting married. She announced her engagement to her fiancé (25m) a few weeks ago and we were all happy for her! Over the weekend, though, she shared more specific plans for the wedding, and that's where things have kinda gone off the rails.

She said she's been seeing a lot of people on TikTok and insta showing how to plan "free" weddings--weddings where the couple spends zero dollars (aside from the marriage certificate fee I guess). At first I thought she meant a city hall wedding, which would be completely fine! But then she got I to the details and her expectations for the ceremony.