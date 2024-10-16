'AITA for telling a friend that she's not a real singer? 'She pressured me to attend an expensive concert.'



I told Rani that this was too much and that I wasn't in a position to be able to spend that much, esp as I recently had unexpected costs which shes aware of. She kept insisting that I should go, that she knows I can afford it, & that I'm being a bad friend, ticket price is cheap etc.

I told her if it was so cheap, she can give me a ticket but for me it was not cheap. She then started complaining that I should be wanting to support her, that I never support her when she wants to go out to these big events (Not true, in the last few years I've gone to quiet a few "events" that she insisted I attend, each costing 80-150, though I don't go to every single one due to how busy I am + cost factor).