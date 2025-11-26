'AITA for telling my friend I’m too tired to be everybody’s emotional support when I’m struggling?'

Cayachan82 wrote:

NTA - but being the “strong friend” is hard because people often don’t think to ask how we are doing. We’ve always been there for them so they think we’ll always be there for them. And sometimes we just need to be alone. Or lean on them for a change. And That’s Not Bad. Everyone needs help sometimes. Everyone deserves to be able to talk about their own stuff, and have someone listen and support them.