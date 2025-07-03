'AITA for telling my friend she wouldn’t know what it’s like to be yelled at in the workplace?' UPDATED

The internet continued to share their thoughts.

The_Grungeican wrote:

I remember getting fired once, because the boss lady came yelling at a little Mexican woman I worked with, and i told her we're adults and there's no need for yelling. I was let go the next day. I told her thanks, took my check, and lived happily ever after.

It's not normal for bosses to be yelling at you, though it is understandable that they can be under their own stresses. It's okay, most of us are stressed out for one reason or another, but don't take it out on me. especially when I'm here in the trenches with you.

Econoclast101 wrote: