'AITA for telling my friends they aren’t welcome at my house in Japan?' 'I cut contact after this.'

After Italy I moved to Japan. I got a job on the northern most island. They already had a trip to Japan planned before I moved so I wasn’t expecting them to change their plans to visit me, but said I can fly down to Tokyo (where they said they would be staying the whole time) over a weekend to see them.

They said great, but when it got closer to the trip they told me that the only weekend I could see them they were going to USJ Osaka. For me to go to Osaka would have been vastly more expensive and take more travel time so I passed. I was hurt again but said whatever.