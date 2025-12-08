"AITA for telling a friend's boyfriend that he can’t have a traditional wife because he’s not a traditional man?"

I 25F was hanging with some friends and their significant others last week. To make a long story short my friends boyfriend kept talking about how women no longer want to be traditional wives and that’s why many of them are single.

I responded that in 2025 women don’t feel like they need a man in order to provide the lives that they want for themselves. He kept going on about what women used to do and how they were all about taking care of their husbands and household without complaining.

I let it go on for a while but I got tired of hearing his rant and told him that he can’t have a traditional wife when my friend goes 50/50 on all the bills with him and works more hours than he does.