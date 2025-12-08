'AITA for telling a friend's boyfriend that he can’t have a traditional wife because he’s not a traditional man?'

I 25F was hanging with some friends and their significant others last week. To make a long story short my friends boyfriend kept talking about how women no longer want to be traditional wives and that’s why many of them are single.
I responded that in 2025 women don’t feel like they need a man in order to provide the lives that they want for themselves. He kept going on about what women used to do and how they were all about taking care of their husbands and household without complaining.
I let it go on for a while but I got tired of hearing his rant and told him that he can’t have a traditional wife when my friend goes 50/50 on all the bills with him and works more hours than he does.
I continued with by saying he isn’t a traditional husband and can’t provide for his household like he’s supposed to, so that my friend can stay home and do those “traditional duties.”
I may have become the AH when I told him that it sounds like he wants another mommy and not a wife. It became silent, and he told me that my way of thinking proved his point.
The conversation pivoted elsewhere and I thought that was it but I got a message from my friend saying that her boyfriend was upset at me for what I said and I embarrassed him.
He wants me to apologize but I don’t think that I should have to being as though I was responding to his rant about traditional women. My friend said she doesn’t think I’m wrong but doesn’t think I’m right either, and I should’ve just let him talk because he had a few drinks. AITA?
So he gets to have an opinion and you don't? NTA. He's hurt because he got proven he's a hypocrite. Don't apologize.
Oh my lawd that comment "what your saying proves my point" like......what point is that?? Women should be subservient, obedient little butter churning baby making puppets? Haha these Andrew Taint wannabes are so cringe worthy. I'm glad he got put in his place.
Lmao NTA, you hurt his feelings because you spoke the truth.
Tell him you're sorry he's still a baby on the bosom and that he proved your point by making his mommy stand up to you for him. NTA but you're surrounded by them. No one should have let him get more than a couple of sentences into that BS.
NTA. The audacity of going on and on about trad wives and splitting things 50/50 with his girlfriend. LOL
NTA, but the mommy comment was a miss. It allowed him to bypass the actual, important point. Which is that if you want a traditional wife, you gotta be able to financially provide for one. You said that, too, but he got to brush it off by focusing on the mommy insult. Make the winning point and stop.
yftdddtf (OP)
I can see that. I think that I was a bit fed up with what he was saying. It’s almost as if he wanted to get a reaction out of us and unfortunately I fell for it.
NTA. Tell him a traditional man wouldn't be so soft and have his feelings hurt or be embarrassed. He needs to man up and grow a set and stop thinking it's 1950.
NTA - many women didn't complain because it was met with a slap to the face, nor could women have their own bank accounts or car loans without a struggle if they didn't have a husband. This guy is a C L O W N and your friend should watch out for this loser she's dating.
Right? They didn’t complain because they literally did not have the rights or ability to work, vote, open a bank account, or own property, whether it was through laws or societal standards. Many businesses simply wouldn’t hire women, and many banks would refuse to finance a mortgage to a woman. Being a housewife was the only choice.
I like how younger women are calling guys out on the reality of life. Those of us older gals worked 50 hour plus weeks and did just about everything around the house to take care of our families, and it got us nothing but lazy spouses.
This trad wife fantasy is just that—a fantasy. Unless a man can make enough money to support the entire family, he needs to respect his wife’s many contributions AND contribute to running the household.
Most men just want to watch TV, play video games, or chill out with their friends after work. They have no concept of how much it takes to run a household. I don’t blame you for speaking up! 👏
Why would it be ok for a man to tell women are not as they should be but not for women to say men are not what they should be? I would not ever apologize or feel that I should not have said anything since it was him who started this complaining of the opposite gender. If he is allowed to criticize - then are women as well.
You have as much right to your opinion as he does. You have as much right to express it as he does. You even have as much right to a couple of drinks as he does. Women who don’t have salaried jobs can be all about taking care of their husbands and households.
Women who have jobs need an equal partner. Both models of a marriage are valid, assuming both are happy with it. But if she carries more than 50% of the load he’s not her equal, he’s her inferior. If he can’t take it, he shouldn’t dish it out. He should be embarrassed; he embarrassed himself.