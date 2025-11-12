'AITA for telling friends and family I’m broke when they need money?'

After a few years of this, people started asking where my money went. Obviously I’m not going to tell them the truth (savings, HYSA, investments). So I’d say “beer” or “strip club” or “casino”. And not only did they believe me (because that’s what they did), but by the 2010s they were lecturing me about not wasting my money!

Anyway in the 2010s I got married and filled my wife in on the situation. She thought it was funny. Anyway my sister came over for Halloween and made some comment about how glad she was that I’d learned to be more responsible with money. My wife started laughing and spilled the beans.