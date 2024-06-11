'AITA for telling my future MIL that she'll be escorted out of my wedding if she tries to have a mother/son dance?'

My fiancé and I are due to get married in September 2026, from the moment we got engaged his mother has insisted that she will be having a choreographed dance with him at our wedding. His mum is a self proclaimed “main character" and has even "joked" that she should be allowed to wear white as she is mother of the groom.

His mum is very kind money-wise to her children and has paid large sums of his siblings weddings and would not make a difference here with ours. However I don't want this to be an issue that the day is then planned significantly around her ideas of the perfect wedding and not ours, as there has been previous comments about how she doesn't like the color scheme...

...and how she thinks my engagement ring is tacky. (I have a 1.5ct emerald cut Montana sapphire with a diamond paved setting). So I have therefore said thank you for her kindness but that we will be funding the main chunk of the wedding ourselves as we have saved for it.