'AITA for telling my GF she needs to clean if she's not going to get a job?' 'I don't want some trad wife.'

My girlfriend (20f) and I (21m) have been together 4 years, and have been living together around 2 years. She had a part time job up until January or so, working 2-3 days per week, but she quit because she couldn't stand working there any longer.

I on the other hand, work a full time job, and have a full time college schedule (though all the school is online, it still requires around 4 hours of work per week.) Anyways, I don't mind being "the provider," but I don't want some sort of trad wife who's only there to cook, clean, and look pretty.

However, I feel as though if I'm putting in 40 hours a week in at work, and 4+ hours per week in to school, the least she could do is pick up around the house, (laundry, dishes, etc). I go to work 9-5, then we go to the gym, and then I come home and cook for us.