'AITA for telling my GF that she should go back to work?' 'She doesn’t want to take care of our baby.'

During the day we also shared the responsibility when I was off. I changed him, bathed him, and fed as much as she did. At the same time, I made dinner every night, wash the dishes and even clean the house sometimes. She hates doing any of that stuff. We used to have a cleaning lady but I stopped paying for it since my bills are much more now.

I was ok with doing most of the work since I figured she just gave birth after a long pregnancy, it was my turn to put in some work. However, now I am back at work. But I feel like she still expects me to be doing everything still. I work from home so it doesn’t feel like I have gone back to work and she expects the same level of involvement I had.