'AITA for telling my GF to get rid of her creepy dummy?' + PHOTO AND DEFENSE OF DUMMY

I kind of snapped last night when I went over and she was holding the dummy when I answered the door. I told her it was creepy and she was being weird about it, and she needed to get rid of it. I'll admit I raised my voice a little bit.

My GF started crying, and her roommate told me to leave. Roommate and friends have been texting me, saying I'm not supporting her and the dummy is harmless. GF herself hasn't reached out to me. So AITA?

The girlfriend's roommate found the post and responded.

TheErrorist_404

LMAO Matt did you seriously not think either of us would see this post? You only learned about this because V showed you some of the posts here in an attempt to get you to engage in any of her interests.