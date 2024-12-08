'AITA for telling my GF to get rid of her creepy dummy?' + PHOTO AND DEFENSE OF DUMMY

Mediocre-Sorbet-4553
My (22M) girlfriend (21F) loves horror. She told me about three months ago that she read Goosebumps in elementary school and it sparked a lifelong interest in horror, and that when she was a kid, all she ever wanted for birthdays/Christmas was a replica of Slappy, a creepy ventriloquist dummy. I'm kind of a wimp about that stuff, and I think the dummy thing is frankly insane, but I like her enough to ignore it.
Until last week, her birthday, when her mother bought her a Slappy replica (she's afraid of dummies, hence why she never got it for her as a kid). My GF was thrilled. You would have thought her mom had handed her the keys to a Tesla with the way she was acting.
She was literally crying with happiness- when she saw the expensive necklace I got her, she just said thank you. She's totally obsessed with the dummy. Her roommate thinks it's hilarious, and she carries it around her apartment like a teddy bear and even sleeps with it in her bed.
I kind of snapped last night when I went over and she was holding the dummy when I answered the door. I told her it was creepy and she was being weird about it, and she needed to get rid of it. I'll admit I raised my voice a little bit.
My GF started crying, and her roommate told me to leave. Roommate and friends have been texting me, saying I'm not supporting her and the dummy is harmless. GF herself hasn't reached out to me. So AITA?
TheErrorist_404
LMAO Matt did you seriously not think either of us would see this post? You only learned about this because V showed you some of the posts here in an attempt to get you to engage in any of her interests.
Makes sense that you only care about it when it could benefit you. I don't know whether this is some passive-aggressive power move to get V to text you back or if you're just that desperate for someone to agree with you, but either way I don't think it's working out like you hoped. Certainly works well for me since now I don't have to worry about biting my tongue for her sake.
"Until last week, her birthday, when her mother bought her a Slappy replica (she's afraid of dummies, hence why she never got it for her as a kid). My GF was thrilled. You would have thought her mom had handed her the keys to a Tesla with the way she was acting.
She was literally crying with happiness- when she saw the expensive necklace I got her, she just said thank you." Of course she was excited! It's something that she had wanted for years, and the fact that it came from her mom also made it special since she hates the thing.
And you can act all wounded about her not being as thrilled about the necklace, but we both know that you're intentionally leaving out the fact that V told you previously that she doesn't like wearing jewelry, she doesn't like how a lot of it looks she has sensory problems with it.
And no one asked you to spend a thousand dollars on a necklace that looks like the amazon logo for a girl you've been with for >7 months dude, to be honest it was just kind of weird.
"I kind of snapped last night when I went over and she was holding the dummy when I answered the door. I told her it was creepy and she was being weird about it, and she needed to get rid of it. I'll admit I raised my voice a little bit."
"Kind of" "a little bit" you blew up. The people from across the way came to check in on us after you left because of you yelling. Rather than talking to your girlfriend and expressing your reservations like a normal person, you bottled it up and then let it out on her with no warning.
I know for sure that V is done with you, but honestly for the sake of your future relationships I hope that you grow up and learn to communicate without alerting everyone in the building of your issues. Also, get better taste, Goosebumps is awesome. YTA.
She then provided a photo of Slappy The Dummy
agentsparkles88
I like how in the picture she also censored Slappy's eyes to protect his identity.
screechypete
Well she got rid of the dummy, but Slappy gets to stay! All things considered, this is the best outcome.
peter095837
Yea that BF sounds like an insecure pathetic loser who hates people being happy.
Side note, Slappy the Dummy used to scare the crap out of me. I mean....those eyes...
Devourer_of_Sun
Okay first of all, "I'm kind of a wimp about that stuff, and I think the dummy thing is frankly insane, but I like her enough to ignore it." never say this. You don't like that person, you like the idea of them being attractive, but you don't like a key part of that person.
Like the post from the boyfriend who was basically upset his girlfriend lives and breathes "animal lover" and he just liked that she was cute and smart, but disliked a fundamental part of her person.
You're playing yourself if you think you can ignore it because they're cute, because they're going to get something that you extremely dislike, and you won't be able to ignore it then. When he said she wasn't into the jewelry I thought, "She definitely doesn't even like jewelry", lo and behold, she doesn't.
These types of people don't listen, they like the person their partner is when they take out the glaring thing the partner is into, and think it won't cause an issue later. You can't date the girl who's into horror and get upset she's into horror, you signed up for that, it's not her fault you chose to not read the signs, she didn't hide it.
truecreature
Slappy looks justifiably smug about being the man that V chose to stay with. And he probably has better taste in jewelry.