'AITA for telling my GF that her tradwife ambitions are disrespectful to me and our relationship?'

I can't find out a way to show her how ridiculous she sounds when she expects these types of things out of me, and for me (a very very far left leaning guy ffs) to adapt to suddenly believing a woman's worth is tied behind the man she is intimate with, it's so gross.

She knows who I am, how much I make, and what I am capable of, yet she is practically telling me in my face that none of it matters until things are as she states.

I find it very discouraging that I would sacrifice so much for her over 2 year, only for her to say she won't in any type of way sacrifice for me simply because "women don't do that, that's how they get screwed over." So...AITA for challenging this mentality?

UPDATE: