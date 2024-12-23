'AITA to telling my GF that we should break up if she wants to kick my niece out?' + UPDATE

I also confess that I am in the wrong by not having a clear discussion with my gf and those who were saying my niece should not be sleeping with us instead I should have got her own bed or stay with until she falls asleep.

I already tried that, initially she was sleeping alone but she would wake up at night and I had to go to her and console her, she started sleeping with us because she was constantly afraid, it's trauma, she's only 14.

To be honest? I don't care if she is sleeping by my side, she had only 1 parent, I was just a fill in, and she lost her parents and she's an orphan now, she can sleep by me as long as it helps her, i think it's too soon to pressure her.