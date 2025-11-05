"AITA for telling my girlfriend her breath stinks?"

My girlfriend (30F) and I (30M) have been together for about 5 years. Throughout the relationship I've occasionally noticed that her breath was bad. The first few times I didn't say anything but would perhaps offer her a mint or some gum.

Over the past few months I've noticed the issue more and more and started to take note of her dental habits. She only brushes her teeth at night and never flosses. A few weeks ago I brought the issue up...

I told her that I'd noticed her breath had been a bit off for a little while and just wanted to let her know so she can do something about it. Since then her breath or dental habits haven't improved.