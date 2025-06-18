'AITA for telling my girlfriend I didn’t want her to adopt her ex’s 3-legged dog?' 'I'm being HEARTLESS.'

"AITA for telling my girlfriend I didn’t want her to adopt her ex’s 3-legged dog and that I might not move in with her because of it?"

My (early 30sM) girlfriend (early 30sF) just adopted her ex-boyfriend’s 3-legged dog. They broke up over five years ago, never lived together, and she only knew the dog as a puppy. The dog wasn’t going to the pound. Her ex and his current girlfriend said they could figure out how to keep it if no one else wanted it.

We are supposed to move in together in three weeks. She already has a dog, a cat, and a fish tank. I have two kids and a cat. Our cats don’t get along. On top of that, she actually suggested rehoming my cat to make this work BEFORE she adopted this dog, which felt pretty unfair at the time.