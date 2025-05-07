'AITA for telling my girlfriend’s mom I feel disrespected by her?' 'Consider MY point of view.'

I really hope you asked your girlfriend before doing this because if my man did this I would be livid and it would set his relationship so far back with my family idk if it would recover. You should have let her handle this.

happybanana134 said:

YTA. Well, that's one way to torpedo your relationship with your girlfriend's mother. Firstly, families treat boyfriends and girlfriends differently; they aren't 'disrespectful' for not inviting you along to dinner. Secondly this is something for Maddie to deal with, not you. And if you must address this, text is not the way - this kind of thing needs a proper face to face conversation, not a text message.

