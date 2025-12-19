'AITA for telling my grandpa he doesn't get calls from his grandkids because he's a bully?'

TL;DR: I've been told to apologize but I meant every word. My grandpa's not a bad person he just is unpleasant to be around.

Top-Calligrapher7311 wrote:

NTA and your grandpa *IS* a bad person, clearly. Your poor Nana sounds scared of him and I can't blame her.

OP responded:

He's done good things too...but yeah he can be aggressive and rude sometimes.

SoulSiren_22 wrote:

NTA. He has been bullying people his entire life and will continue to do so. It's unlikely he will change at the ripe age of 84.

Good that you stood up for your nana - sounds like she needs the support.