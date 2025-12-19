'AITA for telling the guy I'm dating that he'll never meet my parents?'

As soon as I said that, he dropped his smile and I felt the room tensing up, I guess our friend noticed too because she just mustered up an excuse and left. I was left alone with him, I tried to ask him what was wrong or if something had happened but he just kept saying everything was fine and also left, saying he was late for a coaching session or something.

After that he's been really dry with me both in real life and over text and after a few days he told me it hurtful to hear me say that as if he was something I wanted to hide from everybody, specially since I've meet his parents already but I really don't see the problem here, his parents are much more open minded than mine and he always tell them I'm the girl he's seeing, not his partner, not his girlfriend.