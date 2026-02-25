'AITA for telling my half sister I can't have a relationship with her?' UPDATED

I honestly don't know how she could be so wrong considering I spent my late adolescence crying every single weekend I had to go, and begging them to come with me because I couldn't handle it anymore.

I want to think she just said it because she was angry. I know she carries a lot of resentment because she had to "do it alone" because even though Ruth is only one year younger, she was always pretty much on the more innocent side and just dealt with everything more quietly while Morgan was the one who spoke up every single time.

I know both of them are still pretty angry even if they hide it better now that they have husbands and houses and everything. Talking to my dad was wayyy worse.