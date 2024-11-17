Woman has meltdown when ailing mother gives necklace to affair child; 'you share NO blood.' AITA? + UPDATE

Slight-Book5066
Hello everyone, I'm coming on reddit to seek advice because I think I'm in the wrong. I 21F have 2 full siblings Michael, 23M and Damien 25M. We have a half sister Elsie 18F who is a result of an affair.
Our mother 50M is unfortunately terminally ill, the doctors have told us she doesn't have much time left. She called us all in to talk about her will and what we would each be getting. My mother was a banker and amassed quite the portfolio.
Shortly after Elise was born, her mother wasn't very active in her life, leaving her to move in with us and live with us. I could always tell mom held some sort of resentment to her, my mom wasn't strong enough to leave after the affair and she regrets it every day.
Mom raised Elsie like her own for so long, but all Elsie could do was be snarky towards her and always say "but you're not my real mom" of course she'd only say that when mom was trying to discipline her.
But as soon as she needed something expensive she'd be as sweet as sugar towards mom. I avoided elsie growing up because I always felt like she ruined our picture perfect family.
Back to the day this happened, mom was reading out her will on her bed, my mother owns a beautiful emerald necklace; a family heirloom. She looks directly at Elsie and tells her she can keep it.
I started crying immediately, it doesn't even make sense. She's not entirely part of our family, her and mom share NO blood. I began to scream and yell at Elsie. I told her I wished she never walked into our lives and that she should just leave because no one wanted her here.
Damien tried to calm me down and reminded me we were in a hospital. Michael left the room with Elsie to avoid escalation. I saw mom crying and it kind of hurt but she hurt me worse. I grabbed my bag and left. It's been 3 days and I've gotten non stop messages from extending family saying I hurt my mom and she didn't mean any harm. AITA?
Electronic_Sun4582
Very reluctantly saying YTA because honestly how else were you supposed to react???? I mean, what in the world is your mother thinking leaving a FAMILY heirloom to her husband’s oops baby??? I’d be mad as hell too.
Even if she raised her as “her own” at best Elise should get a small monetary amount compared to you and your brothers. I’m sorry that this is the decision your mother has come to and that you now have to deal with this (and probably alone at that).
Idk if it’s possible for her to change her mind or even have the time to change the will atp. Seems like even trying to have that conversation with your mom would just cause more stress on her and she’s already ill. This is a mess all around.
Slight-Book5066 (OP)
Thank you for this comment, Elsie and I are receiving equal portions of money but I don’t get why she gets the necklace on top.
Electrical-Bat-7311
Because your mom treated her terribly for the first half of her life, always making her feel like she wasn't a part of the family. Your mom is giving her the necklace to say that Elsie is a part of her family. Elsie isn't responsible for the affair or being born. It's reasonable that your mom had difficulties raising her, but it sounds like she took those out on an innocent child and now she regrets that.
QuietCelery7850
“I avoided elsie growing up because I always felt like she ruined our picture perfect family.”
No. That was your father. And I am just shocked that a teenage girl was snarky to her mother-figure./s
TeenySod
YTA. It's your mother's decision. Did she ever SAY that she resented Elsie, or is that just your perception? - as clearly your mother does see Elsie as part of the family. Elsie probably sees your mother as her own too under the circumstances, the 'you're not my mom' kickbacks will be a natural teenager response to being told "No" - if you think about it, you probably said rotten things as a teenager too.
I'm sorry for your impending loss, unfortunately, you are being the cause of conflict/drama here and I strongly recommend you make peace with your family and apologise to your mother before it's too late.
RollingKatamari
YTA. The only person you need to blame is your father, who btw doesn't feature at all in this story, where is he in all this??? Elsie may be annoying but that is your mom's necklace and HER choice who to give it to. Elsie is NOT the reason your father cheated, she was the consequence. Stop wasting the precious time you have left with your mother and grow up.
Similar_Pineapple418
YTA. I’m sorry about your mom, but you’re acting like a spoiled brat over a necklace. Elsie didn’t ruin anything. Your father is the one that screwed up. Stop taking it out in Elsie.
Slight-Book5066
Hi all, I have received some very well worded and thought out comments/dms. Just to answer some questions, the heirloom comes from my mom's side not dad's. My father passed 2 years ago. Elsie's mom is a deadbeat to put it nicely.
My brothers rarely speak to Elsie mainly due to them living 3 states away. I will be talking to my mom asap, she wants to talk and I want to as well because at the end of the day I love her and would never change that.