'AITA for going behind my wife's back and telling her pregnant sister that she's being cheated on?' + UPDATE

I asked her if I were to cheat on you would you forgive me? She said yes. I also asked her if she ever cheats on me would she hide it from me, she also said yes to that.

I was so shocked I asked her if she knows what she's saying, she said, "yes and she's confident, just because you had relations with someone else doesn't mean everyone else has to suffer and break the family."

I had no words to say, I told her that I also sent my SIL money, she started screaming at me and said I shouldn't have helped her despite knowing she doesn't like her sister. I said if that's what she thinks then it's better if we just divorce, she got angry and screamed "FINE" and started packing her bag.