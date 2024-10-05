Cultural clash over babysitting expectations causes friction between wife and husband; 'you're failed parents.' AITA?

Next time you visit, you get a hotel room (on the side/him clueless), and leave him with their kids, right after they leave. Say your going to get chicken nuggets or some BS, then call and tell him you will see him Mañana.

If he flips out, just tell him what he tells you. It’ll never happen again. If you flew in, fly right out if he starts up. Probably, should record him flipping out, if it leads to divorce. Good ammo. Best of luck.

DogLvrinVA

When our twins were infants I was at home with them while my husband was working 70 hour weeks. Every time he saw me, he had something negative to say about how I was dealing with our preemie, ill, constantly screaming babies.