'AITA for telling my husband he can't be in my friend's wedding party?'

I feel like you have not been completely honest with me about the nature of your relationship with B. To be asked to be a part of her wedding by being a bridesman, it assumes a closeness that has not been accurately depicted to me. I feel betrayed and very hurt, and angry.

Obviously I cannot tell you what to do, I just need you to understand how I feel and why this has impacted me so much. He responded by saying sorry you feel that way. The next day he told me he had said yes to B's request, that he would be a "bridesman," and goes off to work. I was livid. I sent a message to B, telling her exactly how I felt about it- that he chose to put her before me- his wife.