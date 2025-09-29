'AITA for telling my husband I didn’t like a gift from his parents?'

My husband was furious when I said I didn’t like the color. We didn’t really get into it in the car because it was a short drive home, and then once we got home we immediately needed to put our two young kids to bed. Once we were done with bedtime I wanted to revisit the conversation about the bag because I didn’t want to go to bed angry.

When I asked him to talk about it more he was still furious, seething even. He called me ungrateful, and threatened to throw the bag away or tell his mom that I hated it and to never buy me anything nice ever again. I reiterated that I was polite to his parents and obviously the last thing he should do is say a word to either of them.