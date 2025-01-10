'AITA for telling my husband I don’t want him going out drinking?' 'I'm 38 weeks pregnant.'

I became pretty annoyed and told him that a.) I didn’t really think it was fair to me to just expect me to stay home with our daughter (who I love more than anything but she is still a child and still work and I’m honestly just exhausted at this point) and b.) I didn’t want him drinking as I could go into labor any moment and would like for him to be able to drive me to the hospital and overall be coherent and sharp.

For reference, the only thing he wanted for Christmas was a night away in a hotel. Last weekend, I bought him a night away for him to relax. He came home the next morning and told me that he did some gambling and drank some and that he didn’t sleep very well.