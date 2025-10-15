"AITA for telling my husband that I don't want his mother here on Thanksgiving?"

I have been with my husband for 8 years and during these 8 years, not once have i had a holiday with my family because his has always been a priority. No, its not a culture thing. It's a boundary thing. His family manipulates and guilt trips whenever he says he won't be with them for the holidays and he has yet to find his spine.

The one time he did "put his foot down" and tell them he wouldn't be going, his mom invited herself to my mother's for Thanksgiving and we ended up having to leave early because my mother hates my MIL and didn't want her at our home - and instead of seeing it for what it was, my husband wanted to leave with his mom because he "felt bad" and "didn't want his mom spending the holiday alone."