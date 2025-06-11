'AITA for telling husband he can leave me and our newborn and it wouldnt impact our lives?'

He also has knocked my possessions off countertops resulting in things I cannot replace being broken. He always apologizes and says he will do better but I no longer have hope for him.

When he came back the other night we continued the conversation about childcare and somehow got on the topic of another future baby. Which I said I potentially did not want another child due to the traumatic birth of our son (Im less than 3 months postpartum during this conversation).

My husband then threatened to divorce me and go have a baby with someone else because his son will not be an only child. I flat out told him to file the paperwork without any emotion.